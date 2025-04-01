Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Black Mirror: Season Seven Episode Casting, Descriptions and Posters Released by Netflix

by Regina Avalos,

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror returns to Netflix later this month, and new details have been released for the seventh season of the anthology series. Viewers can see new posters and a trailer, and check out the latest episode details with cast information.

Netflix shared the following:

“Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return on April 10, 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

EPISODIC DETAILS:

Episode 701: Common People
Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive – but at a cost… .
Starring: Rashida Jones (Amanda), Chris O’Dowd (Mike), Tracee Ellis Ross (Gaynor)
Director: Ally Pankiw
Written by: Charlie Brooker (Story by Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali)
Run time: 56 minutes

Episode 702: Bête Noire
Synopsis: Confectionary whizz kid Maria is unnerved when her former schoolmate Verity joins the company she works at – because there’s something altogether odd about Verity, something only Maria seems to notice…
Starring: Siena Kelly (Maria), Rosy McEwen (Verity), Michael Workéyè (Kae), Ben Bailey Smith (Gabe), Amber Grappy (Yudy), Ravi Aujla (Mr Ditta), Elena Sanz (Camille), Hanna Griffiths (Luisa)
Director: Toby Haynes
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Run time: 49 minutes

Episode 703: Hotel Reverie
Synopsis: A high-tech, unusually immersive remake of a vintage British film sends Hollywood A-list star Brandy Friday into another dimension, where she must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.
Starring: Issa Rae (Brandy), Emma Corrin (Dorothy), Awkwafina (Kimmy), Harriet Walter (Judith Keyworth)
Director: Haolu Wang
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Run time: 1 hour 16 minutes

Episode 704: Plaything
Synopsis: In a near-future London, an eccentric murder suspect is linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s – a game populated by cute, evolving artificial lifeforms.
Starring: Peter Capaldi (Cameron Walker 2034), Lewis Gribben (Cameron Walker 1994), James Nelson Joyce (DCI Kano), Michele Austin (Jen Minter), Will Poulter (Colin Ritman), Asim Chaudhry (Mohan Thakur)
Director: David Slade
Written by: Charlie Brooker
Run time: 45 minutes

Episode 705: Eulogy
Synopsis: An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs – stirring powerful emotions in the process.
Starring: Paul Giamatti (Phillip), Patsy Ferran (The Guide)
Director: Chris Barrett & Luke Taylor
Written by: Charlie Brooker and Ella Road
Run time: 46 minutes

Episode 706: USS Callister: Into Infinity
Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players.
Starring: Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani)
Director: Toby Haynes
Written by: Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, William Bridges, and Bekka Bowling
Run time: 1 hour 28 minutes”

The trailer and posters for season seven are below.

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

Black Mirror TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Netflix)

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this Netflix anthology series?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x