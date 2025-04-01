The Motherhood: Hallmark Previews Unscripted Series Hosted by Connie Britton

The Motherhood is coming soon to Hallmark+, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new unscripted series hosted by Connie Britton. In six one-hour episodes, the actress will show the demands of being a single mom.

Hallmark+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The Motherhood, created and hosted by Connie Britton (The White Lotus, Friday Night Lights), will premiere Monday, May 5 8/7c with a double-header of the first two episodes on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+, with one new episode premiering every Monday at 8/7c through June 2. This marks the return of unscripted programming to the Hallmark Channel primetime lineup with its first-ever lifestyle, transformation series produced by Scout Productions, the creative minds behind Queer Eye. Each of the six one-hour episodes of The Motherhood follows Britton, a single mother herself, as she connects with another single mother who is juggling the demands of work, parenting, and self-care. Over the course of a transformative week, Britton and three expert coaches (AKA The Neighbor Ladies) – DIY and home design specialist Angela Rose, positive parenting coach Destini Davis, and style expert Taryn Hicks – help the mom create a harmonious living space, implement effective parenting strategies and refresh her wardrobe. At the heart of the series is the lasting impact of these changes, as the women build a supportive community to continue uplifting each other long after the cameras stop rolling.”

The trailer for the series is below.

