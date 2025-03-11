Mistletoe Murders: Season Two Renewal Set for Hallmark+ Holiday Series

Mistletoe Murders will be around for more holiday mystery in 2025. According to Deadline, Hallmark+ has renewed the series for a second season.

Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney, Sierra Marilyn Riley, Jean Yoon, Lara Amersey, and Kylee Evans star in the mystery series, which follows small-town store owner Emily Lane (Drew) as she investigates local murders.

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, said the following about the renewal of Mistletoe Murders:

“We had searched for the right series to blend Christmas with mysteries — two genres our viewers love — and Mistletoe Murders cracked that case to perfection. The enthusiastic audience reaction made the decision to renew the series an easy one. After the jaw-dropping season finale that left fans asking, Who is Emily Lane?, we look forward to another riveting holiday in Fletcher’s Grove filled with mystery, romance and of course, Christmas.”

Jocelyn Hamilton, President of Television, Lionsgate Canada, also spoke about the renewal. She said, “We’re thrilled that Mistletoe Murders is returning for a second season. Hallmark has been an incredible partner in bringing this series to life, and it’s been such a joy collaborating with the talented team at Headspinner Productions. This renewal is a true testament to the exceptional storytelling and talent that have made the show resonate so deeply with audiences.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

