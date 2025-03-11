Cruel Intentions: Cancelled by Prime Video; No Season Two for Reboot Series

Cruel Intentions will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the reboot series inspired by the 1999 film of the same name after one season. The series premiered on the streaming service in November.

Amazon Freevee started developing the series in 2021, but it wasn’t ordered until 2023. Prime Video officially ordered it in December 2023.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson, and Sean Patrick Thomas star in the series set in university just outside Washington DC, which follows two stepsiblings who will do anything they need to stay on top.

No reason for the cancellation was given, but Variety revealed that Cruel Intentions “failed to make an appearance on the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming charts and also failed to find much love with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series held a 24% critical approval rating with 10 reviews counted.”

What do you think? Did you watch the Cruel Intentions reboot? Did you want to see a second season?