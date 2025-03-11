Conan O’Brien Must Go: Season Three Renewal, Second Season Photos Released by Max

Conan O’Brien Must Go will keep going. Max has renewed the international travel series for a third season ahead of its second season. Max also released several first-look photos.

The series follows Conan as he travels the world. He will visit New Zealand, Austria, and Spain for season two.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Working with Conan and his team on Conan O’Brien Must Go is the trip of a lifetime. They’re annoyingly brilliant and no one can make locals feel as deeply uncomfortable in their own country as Conan can… this season in lederhosen!”

The series returns in May, and the premiere date will be announced later. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?