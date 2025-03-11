The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season Two of Hulu Docuseries Gets Premiere Date

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has its return date. Season two of the popular Hulu docuseries will return in May, with all 10 episodes landing on the streaming service in one bingeable package.

Season one premiered in September, and episodes have recently aired on ABC. In October, Hulu ordered 20 additional episodes of the series. The 10 remaining episodes are likely to be the series’ third season.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt. The women are Mormon mom influencers behind the #MomTok hashtag.

Hulu revealed the following about season two:

“The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?”

The series returns on May 15th. The preview for season two is below.

