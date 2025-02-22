The Way Home: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

In December, Hallmark announced that The Way Home would become a Hallmark+ exclusive, and cable viewers would have to subscribe to the service or wait until September to see the episodes on the Hallmark Channel. That didn’t go over well, and many viewers threatened to boycott the show. Hallmark Channel acquiesced, and season three is airing on the regular cable channel. After that drama, will enough viewers tune in to ensure the series survives? Will The Way Home be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, Jefferson Brown, and Devin Cecchetto. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). Nearly 20 years ago, the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith) and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Brown) prompted Kat to move away from her mother and the Canadian farm town of Port Haven. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back in with Del with Alice in tow. Shortly after arriving, Alice discovers the ability to travel between the past and present via a pond on the family’s land. Soon, mother and daughter become determined to unearth the truth about these past tragedies and attempt to change the course of events. Elliot (Williams), Kat’s childhood friend who always held a torch for her, is there in the present to help guide both of them in their journey, as well as in the past for Alice as his teen self (Webster). Season three picks up where season two left off, with Kat and her adult brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Way Home on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.17 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 22, 2025, The Way Home has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

