The Way Home: Season Three; Hallmark Reverses Decision Following Viewer Outrage

The Way Home is staying on Hallmark. The cable network has changed its mind about airing the third season of the family drama on its streaming service Hallmark+ in January before bringing it to the Hallmark Channel in the fall.

Hallmark announced that plan in November, leading to fan outrage and threats of boycotting the show entirely. According to Variety, The Way Home will now premiere on January 3rd on Hallmark Channel and then the next day on Hallmark+.

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma star in the drama, which follows three generations of the Landry family.

The third season will pick up where season two left out, with Kat (Leigh) and her brother reuniting and preparing to enter their family home.

The announcement from the series’ Facebook page is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Way Home? Are you glad it is staying on the Hallmark Channel?