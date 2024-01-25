The Way Home: Season Three — Has the Hallmark Channel TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

New and unexpected revelations come to light. Has The Way Home TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Way Home, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A multi-generational family drama series airing on the Hallmark Channel, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). Nearly 20 years ago, the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith) and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Brown) prompted Kat to move away from her mother and the Canadian farm town of Port Haven. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back in with Del with Alice in tow. Shortly after arriving, Alice discovers the ability to travel between the past and present via a pond on the family’s land. Soon, mother and daughter become determined to unearth the truth about these past tragedies and attempt to change the course of events. Elliot (Williams), Kat’s childhood friend who always held a torch for her, is there in the present to help guide both of them in their journey, as well as in the past for Alice as his teen self (Webster). Season two picks up with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. Mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations as Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Way Home averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.25 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Way Home stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 25, 2024, The Way Home has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew The Way Home for season three? Hallmark has very few original scripted programs left, and this one performed well in its first season. I think there’s a very good chance The Way Home will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Way Home cancellation or renewal news.



The Way Home Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Way Home‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Way Home TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hallmark Channel cancelled this TV series instead?