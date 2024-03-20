The Way Home: Season Three Renewal Announced for Hallmark Channel Drama Series

The mysteries will continue on Hallmark Channel. The cable outlet has renewed The Way Home for a third season. The second season’s 10 episodes will finish airing on March 31st.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). Nearly 20 years ago, the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith) and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Brown) prompted Kat to move away from her mother and the Canadian farm town of Port Haven. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back in with Del with Alice in tow. Shortly after arriving, Alice discovers the ability to travel between the past and present via a pond on the family’s land. Soon, mother and daughter become determined to unearth the truth about these past tragedies and attempt to change the course of events. Elliot (Williams), Kat’s childhood friend who always held a torch for her, is there in the present to help guide both of them in their journey, as well as in the past for Alice as his teen self (Webster). Season two picks up with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. Mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations as Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of The Way Home averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.15 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). According to Hallmark, the series performs very well for the cable channel in delayed viewing.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” began Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President Programming, Hallmark Media. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for season three.”

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they’ve created and careful thought they put into every single detail,” said Kelly Garrett, Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media. “While some questions will be answered by the end of this season the Landrys’ journey is far from over and there’s much more to tell.”

Additional details about the third season, as well as its 2025 premiere date, will be announced later.

