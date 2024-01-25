The Way Home: Season Two Ratings

Right now, Hallmark Channel has just two original scripted series — The Way Home and When Calls the Heart, which is over a decade old. Way Home has performed well in the ratings in the past, but can this relatively new drama show keep it up? Will The Way Home be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). Nearly 20 years ago, the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith) and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Brown) prompted Kat to move away from her mother and the Canadian farm town of Port Haven. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back in with Del with Alice in tow. Shortly after arriving, Alice discovers the ability to travel between the past and present via a pond on the family’s land. Soon, mother and daughter become determined to unearth the truth about these past tragedies and attempt to change the course of events. Elliot (Williams), Kat’s childhood friend who always held a torch for her, is there in the present to help guide both of them in their journey, as well as in the past for Alice as his teen self (Webster). Season two picks up with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. Mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations as Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Way Home on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



