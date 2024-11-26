The Way Home: Season Three of Fantasy Drama Series Moves to Hallmark+

The Way Home has its return date, but its third season has a new home. Season three will premiere in January on Hallmark+ before airing on the Hallmark Channel in the Fall. The series was renewed in March before season two ended.

Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma star in the multi-generational fantasy drama series which follows the women of the Landry family after Kat moves back home with her daughter Alice. When Alice discovers she can travel through time via the pond on the family’s farm, the three women try to figure out a way to stop a tragic past event that changed the course of their family forever.

Hallmark said the following about season three of The Way Home:

“Season three picks up where season two left off – with Kat (Leigh) and her brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson, School Spirits), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight and is now an adult, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del (MacDowell). Viewers will be introduced to a groovy new era when the pond transports Kat and Alice to 1974 – the year Del and Colton (Brown) first met as teens and their epic love story began. Alice is befriended by a young, spritely Evelyn Goodwin (Cecchetto) but their budding friendship complicates Alice’s relationship with Del, who wants her memories of Colton to remain the way they are. Meanwhile, Kat attempts to close the door on the 1800s after making startling discoveries. In the present day she and Elliot (Williams) navigate a new chapter in their relationship, while he finds himself faced with his own complicated past.”

Kate Redinger, Senior Director, Programming, Hallmark Media, said the following about the series’ new season:

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed’s incredible storytelling continues to amaze us. Each season brilliantly builds on the one before and this season promises to be the best one yet. With the intriguing new characters they’ve created and riveting storylines, viewers are in for another enthralling season.”

The Way Home premieres on January 2nd on Hallmark+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hallmark series? Will you watch season three?