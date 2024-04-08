When Calls the Heart: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Hope Valley enters the 1920s in the 11th season of the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Calls the Heart is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the 11th season episodes of When Calls the Heart here.

A Hallmark Channel romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 11th season, schoolteacher Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start with a new romance, new challenges, and a new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) navigate their growing romantic feelings while leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard (McNally) must confront his past to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery (Wagner) and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter (Hutton) team up to unravel a mystery, putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and, of course, romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s.





