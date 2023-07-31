When Calls the Heart: Season 10 Viewer Votes

There are changes ahead for Hope Valley in the 10th season of the When Calls the Heart TV show on Hallmark Channel. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like When Calls the Heart is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of When Calls the Heart here.

A Hallmark Channel romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Loretta Walsh, Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, Johannah Newmarch, Natasha Burnett, Ben Rosenbaum, and Hrothgar Mathews. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. After becoming a widow and single mother, Elizabeth eventually enters into a new relationship with businessman Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In the 10th season, Hope Valley faces an economic downturn, but the residents take it on together. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Bill (Wagner) learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the town’s future — hot springs.





