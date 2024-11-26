Blue Bloods: CBS Previews Police Family Drama’s Final Two Episodes

The end of Blue Bloods is fast approaching, and CBS has released photos and new details for the final two-episode family crime drama series. The finale will include a special appearance by Edward James Olmos.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star in the CBS series. Recurring players are Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steve Schirripa, Dylan Walsh, and Will Hochman. The series follows the Reagan family, a law enforcement family living in New York City.

The details for the final two episodes are below.

“Entitlement” – Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. WRITTEN BY: Yasmine Cadet & Daniel Truly DIRECTED BY: Jackeline Tejada “End of Tour” – It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series ends landmark run with 293 episodes. Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos guest stars. WRITTEN BY: Siobhan Byrne O’Connor & Kevin Wade DIRECTED BY: Alex Zakrzewski

Blue Bloods’ finale airs on December 13th. A special celebration of the long-running series airs this Friday night.

Plans for a spin-off are in early development, but no timeline is set for its arrival. More photos from the finale are below.

