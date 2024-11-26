Half Man: Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell to Star in New BBC and HBO Drama

Half Man is headed to BBC in the UK and HBO in the US. The new drama will be created by Richard Gadd, who will also star in the series alongside Jamie Bell. Six episodes are being produced for the series.

BBC revealed the following about the plot of Half Man:

“Half Man follows estranged ‘brothers’ Niall (Jamie Bell) and Ruben (Richard Gadd). When Ruben shows up unexpectedly at Niall’s wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. Half Man will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?”

Creator and star Gadd said the following about the series:

“I am delighted to confirm I will be playing Ruben in the newly crowned Half Man for the BBC / HBO alongside the incomparable Jamie Bell. When I wrote the show, I did it with him in mind, never thinking for a second we would manage to land him. So I could not be happier for everything that has come to pass in getting him on board. He is one of the greatest actors of his generation and I am so looking forward to seeing what he does with the role. Thanks to all the staff at the BBC, HBO, and Mam Tor Productions for making it all happen. I cannot wait to work with you all in the months ahead.”

Co-star Bell added, “I’m so excited to join this incredible creative team. Richard has once again crafted something poignant and singular. I’m honored to have been asked to bring this to life with him.”

Kara Buckley, Senior Vice President HBO Drama Programming, said the following about the upcoming drama:

“Like so many others, we were wowed by Richard Gadd’s acting prowess in ‘Baby Reindeer’, and have long admired Jamie Bell. We simply can’t think of a better duo to bring this powerful story to life.”

The premiere date and additional details for Half Man will be announced later.

