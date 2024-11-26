Beast Games: Prime Video Releases First Look at New MrBeast Competition Series

Get ready for the biggest competition series ever. Beast Games is coming to Prime Video next month with 1000 players competing for a $5 million dollar prize. Hosted and co-created by YouTube sensation MrBeast, the series will feature challenges given to the players in each episode.

Prime Video revealed more about the competition series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released a first-look teaser to the record-breaking competition series, Beast Games. Fans can expect to see their favorite type of ‘MrBeast-style’ challenges fueled by time-sensitive emotional decisions, pyrotechnics, and of course, big-rewards. The series is set to debut weekly on Thursday, December 19th on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From the groundbreaking mind of MrBeast comes a new, record-breaking competition series. A staggering 1,000 players compete in nail-biting, physical, mental, and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping $5 million dollar cash prize. Week by week, players will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner. Beast Games is hosted by co-creator and executive producer, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), alongside co-creators and executive producers Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner, and Mack Hopkins, in addition to executive producers Michael Cruz, Matt Apps, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman, Rachel Skidmore, Chris Keiper, and Joshua Kulic.”

The preview for Beast Games is below.

