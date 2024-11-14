Blue Bloods: CBS to Air Celebration Special for Cancelled Series

CBS plans to celebrate the end of Blue Bloods prior to airing the series finale in December. The Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy special, produced as part of the Entertainment Tonight syndicated series, is set to air on the network later this month. on November 29th.

A staple of the Friday night schedule, the Blue Bloods series stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The police drama follows a family of law enforcement officers living and working in New York City.

Last November, CBS announced that season 14 would end the popular series. However, several cast members and viewers have pled with the network to reverse the decision. The possibility of a future spin-off of the drama has already been teased, but it will not happen for some time.

CBS revealed more about the special in a press release.

CBS announced today BLUE BLOODS: CELEBRATING A FAMILY LEGACY, a new ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special, to air Friday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. This one-hour ET news special, celebrating 293 episodes of BLUE BLOODS, includes new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. Hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner and featuring archival interviews from the ET vault, the special serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld BLUE BLOODS as one of the top series on television. Included in the show is a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table. The special reveals new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear first-hand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off on Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this special on Black Friday? Will you be sad to see Blue Bloods end in December?