The Night Agent: Season Two Teaser Video and Premiere Date Released for Netflix Action-Thriller Series

The Night Agent has its return date. Netflix has announced a January premiere date for new episodes of the action-thriller series with the release of a teaser trailer. A big hit for the streamer, the series has already been renewed for a third season.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the Netflix series which follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso). In season one, after covering the one government phone that is never supposed to ring, Sutherland is thrown into a conspiracy and saves the President.

His efforts earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in season two. However, working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Sutherland into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.

The Night Agent was the most-watched series of 2023 on Netflix, and it comes in as the 7th Most Popular English series of all time on the streamer.

Season two of The Night Agent returns on January 23rd. Check out the teaser trailer below.

What do you think? Have you seen this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two in January?