Reasonable Doubt: Season Three Renewal Set for Onyx Collective Legal Drama on Hulu

Reasonable Doubt will return for more drama. Hulu has renewed the legal drama series from the Onyx Collective for a third season. Season two premiered in August and the ten episodes finished being released last month.

Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson star in the legal drama.

The story follows high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood, and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.

Raamla Mohamed created the series, with Kerry Washington executive producing alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper.

The premiere date for season three of Reasonable Doubt will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you checked out this Hulu series? Are you glad to hear it’s been renewed for a third season?