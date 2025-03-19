Solar Opposites: Season Six to End Hulu’s Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Series

Solar Opposites is ending. According to Variety, the series will end with its sixth season. Hulu announced the end on social media.

Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack star in the series, which follows four aliens who have crashed on Earth and now live on the planet.

The following was revealed about season six of Solar Opposites:

“Witness the wild chaos of this unhinged alien family as they get into hilarious mischief, all while the final chapter of an epic drama unfolds for the shrunken people they’ve imprisoned in their Wall. As the ‘Solar Opposites’ navigate their unforgettable farewell, expect laugh-out-loud surprises at every turn.”

The series will return this fall. The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

Crashing out for one last mission. The final season of #SolarOpposites premieres this fall on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/3z7cp9EbEU — Solar Opposites (@solaropposites) March 18, 2025

What do you think? Do you watch Solar Opposites? Will you be sad to see it end?