All American: Season Seven Ratings + Viewer Votes

Over the past couple of seasons, all but one of The CW’s trademark scripted series have come to an end. All American has survived but has undergone a soft reboot for season seven. The network held the series until midseason and ordered 13 episodes, the show’s shortest season so far. Will viewers accept this new version of the series? Will All American be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Nathaniel McIntyre, Osy Ikhile, Antonio J. Bell, Alexis Chikaeze, and Kareem Grimes. In the seventh season, the series shifts to focus on Jordan (Behling), Layla (Onieogou), and Coop (Bre-Z) as they step into a new chapter as adults, while helping a new generation of Beverly and Crenshaw teens navigate life and football. Jordan and Layla are married and living in the Baker house and facing new challenges as they juggle the life they are building together and their careers. Jordan is invigorated as South Crenshaw’s new QB Coach but struggles to find the line between being his players’ coach and their friend. Kingston “KJ” Jeremy (McIntyre) is the new starting QB at Beverly and dreams of following in Spencer James’ footsteps all the way to the NFL. Complicating that journey is Cassius Jeremy (Ikhile), KJ’s father and best friend, who suddenly uprooted them from their championship-winning team in Oakland to accept the new head coach position at Beverly. One of KJ’s biggest rivals at South Crenshaw is returning high schooler Khalil (Bell). Khalil struggles to focus on school and his rekindled love of football, whilst being pulled into trouble and gang life by his father. Amina (Chikaeze), determined to be seen as grown by those around her, especially her dad Preach (Grimes), gets caught up between KJ and Khalil, while also looking for answers to what really happened the night her mother died. Through it all, the OG Vortex and the new teens will lean on and learn from each other, while exploring new friendships and old rivalries both on and off the field.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of All American on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 397,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 30, 2025, All American has not been cancelled or renewed for a eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

