Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Sullivan’s Crossing series originates in Canada, and The CW licenses the rights to air in the United States. The show’s already been renewed for a third season in Canada and draws good ratings. One would assume that CW would air those episodes, but you can’t take anything for granted these days. Will Sullivan’s Crossing be cancelled on The CW? Stay tuned.

A Canadian romantic drama series, the Sullivan’s Crossing TV show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Amalia Williamson, Lindura, Dakota Taylor, Lauren Hammersley, Lynda Boyd, Reid Price, Peter Outerbridge, Allan Hawco, Michelle Nolden, and Cindy Sampson. In the story, successful neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) has her life turned upside down when her business partner is indicted for fraud. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie leaves Boston for her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic campground on the coast run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. As season two begins, Maggie has learned about her father’s stroke, and her life is once again thrown into turmoil. Choosing to delay her return to Boston to care for Sully, Maggie finds herself back in Sullivan’s Crossing, where she must once again face her conflicted feelings about her father and address her growing attraction to Cal, as she struggles to come to terms with the realities of her pregnancy and the impact it may have on her career.

For comparisons: Season one of Sullivan’s Crossing on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 447,000 viewers.

Sullivan’s Crossing has been renewed for a third season in Canada, so a CW pick-up is likely. Stay tuned for further updates.

