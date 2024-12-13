Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Three; Matthew Gray Gubler to Reprise Role in Paramount+ Sequel Series

Matthew Gray Gubler is returning to the BAU. He will reprise his Criminal Minds role in Criminal Minds: Evolution. According to Deadline, he will appear in at least one episode of season three.

Gubler was the only member of the original cast to not appear in the sequel series. He appeared in all fifteen seasons of Criminal Minds, which aired on CBS until its end in 2020.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster star in the Paramount+ series, which follows the FBI’s elite team of profilers from the BAU.

The series was renewed for a third season in June 2024 as season two was airing on Paramount+. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Are you excited to hear about Matthew Gray Gubler’s return?