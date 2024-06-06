Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season Three; Paramount+ Sequel Series Gets an Early Renewal

Criminal Minds: Evolution returned to Paramount+ with its second season today, but fans do not have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. The drama has been renewed for a third season.

The sequel to CBS series Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster, and it follows the FBI’s elite team of profilers at the BAU.

Paramount+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Ahead of the new season premiering tomorrow, Paramount+ today announced that CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION has been renewed for an additional season and will go into production later this year. The upcoming season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will premiere tomorrow, Thursday, June 6, exclusively on Paramount+. The first two episodes will be available to stream at launch with subsequent new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. This season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Guest stars include Clark Gregg, Felicity Huffman, Liana Liberato, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins and Brian White. In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing. The Paramount+ original series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION debuted last year and is currently available to stream on the service. All 15 seasons of the original Criminal Minds series, which ran from 2005-2020 on CBS, are also available on Paramount+.”

