Sight Unseen: Season One Viewer Votes

The Sight Unseen TV show on The CW is a different take on the crime-solving genre. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Sight Unseen is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Sight Unseen here.

A CW crime drama series, the Sight Unseen TV show stars Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Jarod Joseph, Daniel Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, Tony Giroux, Ennis Esmer, Tegan Moss, and Alec Santos. The story revolves around Tess Avery (Lewis), an exceptional homicide detective in Vancouver. An incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Gillies), being killed, leading to her being diagnosed as clinically blind due to the fast onset genetic condition of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide who is 3,000 miles away in New York City. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Darshi), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own — a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes — the duo challenges preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Sight Unseen TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Sight Unseen should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?