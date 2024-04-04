Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 3, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Jarod Joseph, Daniel Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, Tony Giroux, Ennis Esmer, Tegan Moss, and Alec Santos.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, the Sight Unseen TV show was created by Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy and was inspired by one of them having recurring experiences with sight loss.

The story revolves around Tess Avery (Lewis), an exceptional homicide detective in Vancouver. An incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Gillies), being killed, leading to her being diagnosed as clinically blind due to the fast onset genetic condition of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide who is 3,000 miles away in New York City.

An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Darshi), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own — a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve.

Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes, the duo challenges preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

