Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 20, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A true-crime and justice series, the Crime Nation TV show is executive produced by the head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News President James Goldston.

In each episode of this anthology series, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting.

The program also dives into social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who, in some instances, have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Crime Nation TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?