Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Crime Nation

Crime Nation TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: The CW)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (two-hours)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 20, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:      
A true-crime and justice series, the Crime Nation TV show is executive produced by the head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News President James Goldston.

In each episode of this anthology series, viewers are thrust into the gripping world of real-life mysteries, cold cases, and heart-stopping investigations. Shocking new details about ripped-from-the-headlines stories are examined and combined with exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of the cases. Experts share their analysis as part of exclusive reporting.

The program also dives into social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters, and digital detectives who, in some instances, have used their passion for uncovering the truth and networks to help solve cases.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

What do you think? Do you like the Crime Nation TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x