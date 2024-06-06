The Voice: Season 27; Adam Levine and Other Coaches Set by NBC for Spring 2025

NBC is sticking with The Voice for another season. The network renewed the competition series for season 26 in May, and now it has announced that season 27 will air in spring 2025.

An almost entirely different panel will be in place for season 27. NBC announced that Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Buble, and John Legend will take on the chairs for the spring season. Levine was on the panel of The Voice for 16 seasons before he announced his departure in 2019. Ballerini is a new addition to the panel.

NBC revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns for season 27 in spring 2025 with an electrifying coaching panel. One half of the original “bromance” returns with Adam Levine reclaiming his red chair alongside new coach Kelsea Ballerini and returning coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend. Kelsea Ballerini, a multiple Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum artist and Grand Ole Opry inductee, digs into her bold, innovative approach as a powerful crossover artist and songwriter to bring an edge to the competition. The country music phenom is no stranger to “The Voice,” previously serving as season 16 battle advisor and filling in as coach during season 20, both instances for Team Kelly. Adam Levine, a multiple Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist and proven cultural force, brings his characteristic vocal range, humor and keen intuition as an entertainer to the dynamic coaching lineup. The Maroon 5 frontman and original “Voice” coach makes his epic comeback following 16 consecutive seasons in the role. Vocal powerhouses Michael Bublé and John Legend take their red chairs for another spin, coaching a fresh crop of rising artists looking to be the next voice. The spring cycle boasts back-to-back seasons for Bublé and marks Legend’s milestone 10th season. NBC recently announced Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani as coaches for season 26, coming this fall. “The Voice” was the most-watched alternative series for the 2023-24 season (L7). “The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher, and Barry Poznick.”

What do you think? Are you excited to hear about the return of Adam Levine to The Voice? Do you plan to watch The Voice next season?