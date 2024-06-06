The Traitors: Season Three; 21 New Reality Stars to Face-Off on Peacock Competition Series

The Traitors is gearing up for its third season on Peacock. The streaming service has announced the cast of 21 reality stars appearing in the upcoming season in a newly released video. Peacock renewed the series in February.

Alan Cumming will return as host for season three, with stars from Survivor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, and more set to appear. The series follows the contestants as they try to figure out who the traitors among them are. If all the traitors are kicked off the season, the remaining contestants split a $250,000 prize.

Peacock revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Peacock’s Emmy Award(R)-winning competition-reality series THE TRAITORS will return for a third season with an all-new lineup of familiar faces, hosted again by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Alan Cumming. The 21 contestants participating in Season 3 are: Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise) Produced by Studio Lambert and set in a remote castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, five-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize. THE TRAITORS is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers. Last season (Season 2), THE TRAITORS became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. THE TRAITORS Season 2 was the most-watched reality series debut on Peacock. Season 1 of THE TRAITORS took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.”

The cast reveal video for season 3 of The Traitors is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock competition series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives?