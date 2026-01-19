Menu

Matlock: Season Two; Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted) to Guest on CBS Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS

CBS

Edwin Hodge is returning to CBS. The FBI: Most Wanted star will guest star on Matlock alongside his real-life wife, Skye P. Marshall. However, it isn’t known if he will appear in any scenes with her.

Deadline revealed the following about his role in the CBS series:

“Hodge will play Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he’ll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.”

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and Leah Lewis star in the series, which follows Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Bates), who decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm after she’s widowed.

Matlock returns from its midseason break on February 26th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Are you excited to see Edwin Hodge back on CBS?


