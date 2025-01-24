Hollywood Squares: CBS to Air Game Show Revival in Daytime Next Week

Hollywood Squares is headed to daytime. Due to its success, CBS plans to air the primetime game show in the daytime next week. With the return of the CBS primetime lineup, the game show is moving to Wednesday nights starting next week.

CBS revealed the following about Hollywood Squares airing during its daytime programming:

“Following its successful primetime launch, CBS will present a special daytime run of HOLLYWOOD SQUARES with encore episodes of the reimagined classic game show featured Monday, Jan. 27-Friday. Jan. 31 (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, CT/PT). Starring award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore in the center square and hosted by Nate Burleson (co-host of CBS MORNINGS and NFL analyst), HOLLYWOOD SQUARES showcases a unique lineup of celebrity guests in every episode. Celebrity guests take turns answering questions while contestants determine the legitimacy of their responses to score points and win exciting prizes. In primetime, HOLLYWOOD SQUARES original episodes air Thursday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). As announced yesterday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29, CBS Wednesday game nights will kick off with original episodes of HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and then RAID THE CAGE (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). HOLLYWOOD SQUARES is available on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. HOLLYWOOD SQUARES Daytime Encore Episode Schedule: Monday, Jan. 27

It’s a Dysfunctional Family Show (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Lennon, Ms. Pat, Jeff Ross and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The Mayor of the Sun (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tichina Arnold, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Pete Holmes, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti and JB Smoove. Tuesday, Jan. 28

It’s a Kiss Party (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tyra Banks, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Jay, Thomas Lennon, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Andrew Rannells and Sheryl Underwood. Sixty for Swifty (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul and Paul Scheer. Wednesday, Jan. 29

Didn’t Work If Nelly Didn’t Laugh (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Tanner Adell, Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Chaka Khan, Jay Leno, Thomas Lennon, Nelly and Patton Oswalt. The Price Was Wrong Drew (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Jeff Dunham, Max Greenfield, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Rita Moreno and Bobby Moynihan. Thursday, Jan. 30

It’s a Hot Gentleman’s Sweater (2:00-2:30 PM, ET; 1:00-1:30 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Luenell, Debi Mazar, Bobby Moynihan, Chelsea Peretti, Phil Rosenthal and JB Smoove. They Always Choose Me, Boo! (2:30-3:00 PM, ET; 1:30-2:00 PM, CT/PT)

Celebrity guests: Julie Bowen, Margaret Cho, Leslie Jones, Carson Kressley, Jeannie Mai, Kevin Nealon, RuPaul and Paul Scheer. Friday, Jan. 31

What do you think? Have you been watching Hollywood Squares on CBS? Do you think airing it during daytime is a good idea?