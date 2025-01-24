The Takedown: American Aryans: Max to Release Documentary Series Next Month

The Takedown: American Aryans is coming soon to Max. The streaming service announced the release date of the four-part documentary with the release of a trailer.

Richard Boehning will host the series to show viewers the world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS takes viewers inside the cult-like world of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas from the late 2000s to the present day. Told principally by charismatic federal agent Richard Boehning, the series examines an organized crime group built on Nazi ideology and extreme violence operating under the radar in the suburbs of Texas. The shocking murder of a young woman catapults Boehning and his Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) task force on an odyssey to protect American values against an enemy growing in confidence and power. Through never-before-heard wiretaps and secret recordings from inside the case, THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS reveals how Boehning’s operation systematically targeted and destroyed one of the most dangerous gangs in America. Packed with incredible access to those at the center of the story, from the families of those tragically impacted by violence, to incarcerated gang members, and the woman who risks her life to go undercover inside the Aryan Brotherhood, the series reveals a terrifying crime syndicate that must be stopped. Touching on seismic issues – race, drugs, and the rise of the far right – against the backdrop of a changing political landscape, while following a near decade-long campaign to stamp out an extremist criminal gang, THE TAKEDOWN: AMERICAN ARYANS embodies the continuing fight for the soul of a nation.”

The series arrives on February 6th.

