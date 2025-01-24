The Righteous Gemstones: Season Four to End Satirical Comedy Series on HBO

The Righteous Gemstones is coming to an end. According to Deadline, Danny McBride announced that season four will end the HBO series during an interview released on Thursday. The fourth season will premiere on the cable network in March, but the premiere date has not yet been announced.

McBride joked, “God told me it was time. That we had achieved what we needed to do.” He then continued that Season 4 “was a story that was bringing all these themes and these ideas and these characters to a conclusion, to something that felt like completion.”

McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Anthony Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, and Gavin Munns star in the series, which follows the Gemstones, who are a family of televangelists. Season three saw the children take over the family-run church.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season four? Will you be sad to see the series end?