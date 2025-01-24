Godfather of Harlem: Season Four Teaser and Premiere Date Released for Forest Whitaker Drama

Godfather of Harlem has its return date set. Season four of the MGM+ series will premiere in April. The date was announced with the release of a teaser trailer. Photos for the season were released earlier this month.

Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Vincent D’Onofrio, Whoopi Goldberg, Elvis Nolasco, Erik Palladino, and Rome Flynn star in the drama series, which follows the life of Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) as he fights to take back Harlem.

MGM+ revealed the following about season four:

“In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.”

The teaser trailer for season four is below. The series returns on April 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MGM+ series? Are you excited to see season four?