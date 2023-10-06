Sort Of: Season Three to End Comedy Series on Max and CBC in Canada

The third season of Sort Of will be its last. The creators have announced the end of the comedy series, per THR. Max announced the third season renewal in December 2022.

Starring series co-creator Bilal Baig, Gray Powell, Ellora Patnaik, Amanda Cordner, Supinder Wraich, Gregory Ambrose Calderone, Kaya Kanashiro, Aden Bedard, Becca Blackwell, Grace Lynn Kung, Alanna Bale, and Cassandra James, the Sort Of series follows Sabi Mehboob (Baig), a gender-fluid twenty-something, as they try to balance their professional and personal lives.

Baig and co-creator Fab Filippo said the following about the series ending in a post on Instagram.

To our dear Sort Of community, We’ve got an announcement to share with you all. Along with the producing team behind Sort Of, we have chosen to end the series with this upcoming third and final season. We want to thank you for welcoming this show so graciously into your worlds and for celebrating our work with generosity. We know how much the series means to a lot of you — it means so much to us too. It’s been such an incredible privilege to make this show for these last three years, working with every single person, cast and crew, who helped make our vision a reality. We feel incredibly fortunate to have received your love and enthusiasm and passion for all things Sort Of and to be totally real, to end the show was a very difficult decision to make. We set out to tell a story about a kind of transition in Sabi’s life, and how those around them also change — and we feel in this coming season that story came to an end in a way that felt right for us. We’re aware that series like ours, shows that feature queer and trans characters, tend to get cancelled early on, and we know that’s been happening a lot recently. We want to say that’s not what’s going down here. We made this third season knowing it would be our last. A big shout-out to Sphere Media, CBC and Max for believing in the story and for helping us tell it over these last few years. We’re also aware that this show is ending at a time when trans communities continue to be targeted and trans rights are being constantly attacked. Our hope is that this series can continue to affirm lives and spark conversations well after the final season drops. Sort Of will always exist, despite all the transphobia in our world. The final season will make its world premiere in Canada on the free CBC Gem streaming service beginning November 17th and in early 2024 on Max and soon after all over the world. We hope you love watching this season as much as we loved making it. Thank you for sharing in the laughter and the tears with us. Take care out there, and goodbye for now!

Sort of will arrive on CBC in Canada on November 17th, with a Max premiere date to be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Are you sad to hear that it is ending?