Welcome to Derry: Bill Skarsgård to Reprise Role of Pennywise in Max’s It Prequel Series

Welcome to Derry has its Pennywise. Deadline has revealed that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his role for the Max series, showing viewers the character’s origins. Skarsgård appeared as Pennywise in the two most recent feature films based on Stephen King’s book It. The television series was announced in February 2023.

Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar also star in the nine-episode prequel series. The following was revealed about the Max series:

“Set in the world of King’s It universe, Welcome To Derry (wt) expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films, which amassed a combined $1.17 billion worldwide. The series stems from a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs based on King’s novel It. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti executive produce through their Double Dream production company alongside Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Lee and Lin. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners.”

Welcome to Derry was delayed from a 2024 release. A 2025 premiere date will be announced later.

