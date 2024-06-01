Dungeons & Dragons: Plans for Live-Action Series Cancelled at Paramount+, To Be Shopped Elsewhere

The planned Dungeons & Dragons live-action series is not moving forward at Paramount+. The streaming service gave an eight-episode straight-to-series order for the series in January 2023. The series is a part of the classic fantasy roleplaying game franchise that is nearly 50 years old.

A live-action film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, was also released in 2023 and is now available on the streaming service.

Hasbro Entertainment is now shopping the Dungeons & Dragons TV series to other outlets, per Deadline. The series will go through some changes before it gets shopped around though. The following was revealed about Hasbro’s plans for the series:

“Now shepherded by Hasbro’s in-house division Hasbro Entertainment following eOne’s December 2023 sale to Lionsgate, the project will undergo a creative update before being taken out to other potential buyers, both production partners and platforms, sources said. The changes will include a new creative team. The version, which sold to Paramount+, was from creator Rawson Marshall Thurber, who wrote the pilot script and was set to direct the first episode. He was subsequently joined by Drew Crevello, who came on board in April 2023 as executive producer and showrunner.”

