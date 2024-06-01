Criminal: Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) to Star in New Prime Video Series

Criminal has added to its cast. Per THR, Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) has joined Richard Jenkins, Adria Arjona, and Kadeem Hardison in the crime drama. The series order was announced earlier this year in January.

Based on the graphic novel series by writer Ed Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips, the Prime Video series will feature a series of interlocking crime stories.

The following was revealed about the role Hunnam will play in Criminal:

“Hunnam will play Leo, aka Coward, a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless.”

The premiere date for Criminal will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this graphic novel series? Will you watch Criminal when it lands on Prime Video?