Sexy Beast: Cancelled Prequel Series Revived by Paramount+

Sexy Beast is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service has revived the canceled prequel series as part of its global lineup. Additional details will be released at a later date.

Based on a 2000 film of the same name, the series was initially picked up by Paramount Network in 2019, but the project was axed in 2020.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Sexy Beast (UK) – the prequel series, based on the hit cult classic film of the same name, begins with Gal Dove and Don Logan just as they descend into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. At its core, this is a love story between two men — à la Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. In association with VIS, produced by Chapter One, with showrunner Michael Caleo (The Sopranos).”

