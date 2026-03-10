Doc: Season Three; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for FOX Medical Drama

Amy will be back at work during the 2026-27 TV season. FOX has renewed the Doc TV series for a third season. The show’s second season of 22 episodes finishes airing in April.

A medical drama series, the Doc TV show stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, Charlotte Fountain-Jardim, and Felicity Huffman, with Scott Wolf, Sarah Allen, and Emma Pfitzer recurring. In the story, Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) is a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a late-night car crash results in severe head trauma, Amy wakes up from surgery with no recollection of the past eight years. She learns that she and her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Metwally) have been divorced for four years and her entire family is not at all as she remembers them. Amy’s best friend, neuropsychiatrist Dr. Gina Walker (Vann), is hopeful but does not know if Amy will ever recover her memories .In season two, Amy’s been relieved of her position and must restart her medical journey as an Intern in the hopes of becoming the doctor she once was. She’ll confront hard truths about her missing years, work to repair fractured relationships and seek to reconcile the person she used to be with the one everyone else has come to know. Dr. Joan Ridley (Huffman), Amy’s early mentor and med school professor, is now the hospital’s new Chief of Internal Medicine.

Airing on primarily on Tuesday nights, the second season of Doc averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season one, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership.

There are six episodes left in the current season. The FOX series has been renewed for another round of 22 episodes, a full season order that’s becoming more and more rare these days.

“Doc has become a true breakout for FOX, delivering our largest scripted multi-platform audience of the season and building remarkable momentum across FOX, Hulu, Netflix, and internationally — earning it another 22-episode order,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network. “That success is a testament to the exceptional creative leadership of Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, our terrific partners at Sony, and the talented Molly Parker, whose deeply nuanced performance gives the series its soul.”

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that Doc has been renewed for a third season? Do you enjoy this FOX medical drama series?

