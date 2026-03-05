Miss Scarlet: Season Seven: PBS Masterpiece Series Renewed for Final Season

Miss Scarlet will stay on the case for one more season. PBS has renewed the Masterpiece series for a seventh season, but it has been revealed that the season will be the last for the detective drama.

Kate Phillips, Tom Durant Pritchard, Ansu Kabia, Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, and Tim Chipping star in the series, which follows Eliza Scarlet after she takes over her father’s detective agency. TV Insider reported that Cathy Belton and Simon Ludders will not return for season seven.

According to PBS, creator Rachel New said the following about ending the series:

“Making Miss Scarlet has been the greatest joy of my professional career. Every stage of this beautiful show – from the writing, filming, editing and finally it reaching the screen – it has taken a whole village. A village of exceptionally talented people. From the wonderful exec team who first saw the potential in this story, to my brilliant writing partner Ben Edwards, the Belgrade production team, the Dublin post team and not least to our remarkable cast lead by the magnificent Kate Philips, it has been a collaborative and beautiful experience. I’m very proud of how the final season plays out and the story we tell for Eliza. It’s a wrench to say goodbye to a character that I have lived and breathed for all these years, but Eliza will forever be with me whether on screen or off.”

Kate Phillips also spoke about the series ending. She said, “What a journey this has been. Miss Scarlet has been one of the greatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creating such a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza. It’s been a privilege to work on a show crafted with so much love and dedication and as we prepare to say goodbye, I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved and the memories we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who has supported us — I can’t wait to share the farewell Miss Scarlet deserves.”

The premiere date for season seven will be announced later. The renewal announcement is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this PBS series? Will you be sad to see it end?