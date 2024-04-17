Grantchester: Season Nine; PBS Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Masterpiece Series

Grantchester has its return date set. PBS announced the return of the Masterpiece series with the release of a trailer. New episodes arrive in June.

Starring Tom Brittney, Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Nick Brimble, Kacey Ainsworth, Skye Lucia Degruttola, Oliver Dimsdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns, the series is based on short stories by James Runcie and follows vicars who help Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green) investigate crimes.

It was revealed at the start of filming for the current season that it would be the last season for Brittney. Rishi Nair has been cast as Vicar Alphy Kotteram to replace him.

PBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“There’s no shortage of murder, mystery, and mayhem in the seemingly quiet 1950s Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester—and police detective Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and the resident vicar (played by James Norton and Tom Brittney, respectively) are always on the case. There’s a real warmth to this period crime drama, set in a picturesque location with central characters who’ve formed their own version of a family. The cast of this fan-favorite crime drama includes Al Weaver (Colette) as the lovable, former curate Leonard Finch; Tessa Peake-Jones (Pride and Prejudice, Doctors) as the stern, mother-figure Mrs. Sylvia Chapman; Kacey Ainsworth (EastEnders, Holby Blue) as Geordie’s take-charge wife Cathy Keating; Oliver Dimsdale (Downton Abbey, Mr. Selfridge) as kind-hearted photographer Daniel Marlowe; Nick Brimble (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, A Knight’s Tale) as Mrs. C’s husband, Jack Chapman; and more.”

Grantchester returns on June 16th. The trailer for season nine is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you be watching season nine this June?