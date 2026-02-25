2025-26 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 22)



The television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows each season, hoping each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2025-26 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2025-26 network TV shows — through the end of week 22 (Sunday, February 22, 2026).

New ABC TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1: Nashville and Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV.

New CBS TV series this season (so far): Boston Blue, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, The Road, and Sheriff Country.

New The CW TV series this season (so far): Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent and TV We Love.

New FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 99 to Beat, Best Medicine, Celebrity Weakest Link, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Memory of a Killer, and Next Level Baker.

New NBC TV series this season (so far): The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, The Paper, and Stumble.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

