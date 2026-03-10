America’s Got Talent: Season 21 Renewal; NBC Confirms Summer 2026 Return

To little surprise, America’s Got Talent has been renewed for a 21st season and will return this summer. The long-running show’s 20th season finished airing in September.

A variety competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. In season 20, Terry Crews returned as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B (subbing for Heidi Klum) return to the judge’s table. The season promised some of the wildest acts ever to grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.

Airing primarily on Tuesday nights, the 20th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.49 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 19, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

NBC has yet to publicly announce the renewal but audience members are being sought for the first three days of taping this weekend, March 13th-15th. Once again, the auditions are being held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, just outside Los Angeles.

What do you think? Are you a regular viewer of America’s Got Talent on NBC? Are you glad this summer staple is returning for a 21st season?

