Love Island: Season Six; Sarah Hyland Replaced as Host of Peacock Reality Dating Series

Sarah Hyland will not be seen hosting season six of Love Island. The actress announced her departure from the dating series when Peacock announced new details for the upcoming season. The reality series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Per Deadline, Hyland said the following on Instagram:

“Well, just got a text. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project that will be announced soon that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA.”

Hyland hosted Love Island for the last two seasons. Ariana Madix (above, Vanderpump Rules) will take over the hosting duties for the show this summer. Peacock revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“Peacock has officially announced Vanderpump Rules star and Love Island superfan Ariana Madix as host of season 6 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA. The new season of LOVE ISLAND USA will stream this summer, exclusively on Peacock. Ariana Madix, best known for her longtime role in Bravo’s Emmy(R) Award-nominated reality series Vanderpump Rules, has made her mark in the entertainment and film space. A Melbourne, Florida native, Madix has appeared in feature films including Working It Out, Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader, Dead End and in the sitcoms Dads and Anger Management. She is also a New York Times bestselling author with the release of her book Single AF: Drinks for Bad Bitches. Madix appeared in the long-running, Emmy(R) Award-nominated series Dancing with the Stars and won the 2024 People’s Choice Award for “Competition Contestant of the Year.” She also recently made her Broadway debut in the famed role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. Season 6 of LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s growing roster of Love Island content, which includes seasons 4 and 5 of the hit cultural phenomenon, the franchise’s first-ever spinoff LOVE ISLAND GAMES, the UK series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS and seasons of LOVE ISLAND SOUTH AFRICA and LOVE ISLAND SPAIN. Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA, from ITV Entertainment, features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. LOVE ISLAND USA is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parrish, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthall, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.”

The premiere date for season seven of Love Island will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this reality series? Do you plan to watch season seven this summer?