Happy’s Place: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Reba McEntire is a beloved performer and has built a successful relationship with NBC, having been featured on The Voice for several seasons. Her sitcom, Happy’s Place, drew mediocre ratings in its first year and the network renewed it for a second season, likely hoping that viewership would improve in year two. Will the numbers grow or decline this time around? Will Happy’s Place be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A traditional sitcom, the Happy’s Place TV series was created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott. The comedy stars McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. JoAnna Garcia Swisher guests. In the story, Bobbie (McEntire) is a divorcée whose daughter is deployed in the military. She’s inherited her father’s neighborhood tavern, Happy’s Place, a business she’s been running for a decade. Bobbie’s surprised to discover she now has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister she never knew she had. A Gen-Zer with a psychology degree, Isabella is shocked by her new role at the bar and does her best, though she and Bobbie don’t see eye-to-eye. Also working at the bar are cheerful but needy bartender Gabby (Peterman); stoic chef Emmett (Linn); a quiet but very handy Native American waiter named Takoda (Black Elk); and Steve (Castelblanco), the business’ accountant.

For comparisons: Season one of Happy’s Place on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.35 million viewers.

TV SHOW STATUS As of November 8, 2025, Happy’s Place has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

