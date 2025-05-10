Found: No Season Three; NBC Crime Drama Series Cancelled

Gabi won’t be back to deal with her issues in the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has cancelled Found and it won’t return for a third season. The second season of 22 episodes finishes airing next week.

A crime and mystery drama series, the Found TV show stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who were reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into who she is today. Gabi and her crisis management team work to find people who are missing and overlooked by the system. Using their array of skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones. Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton) is drawn to Gabi professionally and personally. Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. Now, Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her most significant threat.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of Found averages a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.22 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership.

The show had an okay run last season, but the drama’s ratings fell off significantly in season two. In addition, NBC will be airing many NBA games next season, leaving fewer slots available on the schedule.

Today, NBC also cancelled The Irrational, Lopez Vs Lopez, Night Court, and Suits LA.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Found TV series? Are you disappointed this NBC drama wasn’t renewed for a third season?

