American Idol: Season 24 Renewal, ABC Series Returning for 2025-26

The traditional will continue into the 2025-26 TV season. ABC has renewed American Idol for a 24th season, the series’ ninth on the network. The 23rd season of 19 episodes will wrap on Sunday, May 18th.

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features season four winner Carrie Underwood with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table in season 23 (the eighth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

On Sunday nights, the 23rd season of American Idol averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.71 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 22, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. On Mondays, episodes averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). That’s up by 1% in the demo and even in viewership.

The new season is expected to launch in early 2026. ABC announced the renewal via social media.

Dim the lights… here we go. #AmericanIdol is coming back for another season! pic.twitter.com/XYyISWTxUV — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 9, 2025

Today, ABC also renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank. The network will announce its fall schedule shortly.

