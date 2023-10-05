Found: Season Two — Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

This hero has a big secret. Has the Found TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Found, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama and mystery series airing on the NBC television network, the Found TV show stars Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. The story revolves around Gabi Mosely (Hampton), a recovery specialist who, years ago, was one of the many people who are reported missing in the United States each year. Her time with her captor, Sir (Gosselaar), helped shape her into who she is today. Gabi and her crisis management team work to find missing people overlooked by the system. Using their skills, Mosely and Associates set the law aside to help their clients find missing loved ones. Her team includes dedicated law student Lacey Quinn (Walsh); agoraphobic tech whiz Zeke Wallace (Escarpeta); the muscle of the operation, Dhan Rana (Oberoi); and Margaret Reed (Williams), the group’s heart. Detective Mark Trent (Dalton) is drawn to Gabi professionally and personally. Gabi often clashes with the authorities and manipulates the media to her whim. Gabi is a formidable opponent and one who is unapologetic about her calling.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Found averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Found stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2023, Found has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Found for season two? The show’s got a good lead-in, there is limited scripted series competition from the other networks, and NBC could use some new dramas. I think there’s a good chance that Found will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Found cancellation or renewal news.



Found Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Found‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Found TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series instead?